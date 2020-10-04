Other girls will derail if Ayesha Siddika not meted out to highest punishment

All accused in this killing are youth. People of all ages at home and abroad have watched the killing due to the information technology and social media. So there is a fear that the young generation will derail if an exemplary punishment is not meted out to the accused.

Other five accused sentenced to death are Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Quayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam alias Sifat, 19, Rejwan Ali Khan alias Tiktok Ridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 19.

The verdict says, "It has been undoubtedly proved that the accused committed the offence of CrPC section 302 (conspiracy) by killing victim Rifat Sharif with common intention in a planned way. As per Section 302, whoever commits murder shall be punished with death, or 2[imprisonment] for life, and shall also be liable to fine."

Ayesha's father Mozammel Hossain received the copy of the verdict on Saturday evening. He immediately set out for Dhaka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said orders have been given to file appeal against the verdict within seven working days.

Her father claims his daughter is guiltless.

Ayesha has been presented as the key planner of the murder in the police investigation to protect the influential people who controlled the drug trade and created Noyon Bond. He hopes Ayesha will get justice in the higher court.