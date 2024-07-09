Abed Ali owns assets worth at least Tk 500m

Former driver of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Syed Abed Ali has assets worth at least Tk 500 million. He owns a six-storey building and three flats in Dhaka in addition to his car. He has a duplex building in his village in Madaripur.

Concerned sources say Abed Ali disclosed this information during primary questioning of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police. However, the CID officials assume he owns further more assets.

Syed Abed Ali and his university-goer son Syed Sohanur Rahman were arrested from their flat in the WASA Road area of Shewrapara in the capital on Monday on the allegation of being involved in leaking question papers of the recruit exam for the post of deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway.