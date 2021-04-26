Papul's jail sentence raised to 7 years in Kuwait

An appeal court of Kuwait has extended the imprisonment of former Bangladeshi parliamentarian Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul from four years to seven years in a case filed over bribery and human trafficking.
The court on Monday has extended his sentence by three years and fined 2 million Kuwaiti dinars.
Quoting the court’s statements, two Kuwait dailies namely ‘Al Qabas’ and ‘Al Nahar’ have reported the news.
Two cases were filed against Shahid Islam in Kuwait. One filed on charges of bribery and human trafficking and the other on money laundering.
He was earlier sentenced to four years in prison for bribery. In the same case, the court has sentenced him to 3 years more in jail and fined 2 million Kuwaiti dinars for human trafficking.
On the other hand, the money laundering case against him is on trial.