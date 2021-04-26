Papul's jail sentence raised to 7 years in Kuwait

An appeal court of Kuwait has extended the imprisonment of former Bangladeshi parliamentarian Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul from four years to seven years in a case filed over bribery and human trafficking.

The court on Monday has extended his sentence by three years and fined 2 million Kuwaiti dinars.

Quoting the court’s statements, two Kuwait dailies namely ‘Al Qabas’ and ‘Al Nahar’ have reported the news.