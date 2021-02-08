Papul’s MP post: Hearing on HC rule 22 Feb

The High Court on Monday fixed 22 February for hearing the rule issued challenging the legality of Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul's MP post.

Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and justice Mohammad Ullah fixed the date after hearing the petition, reports UNB.

Lawyer Sheikh Ausafur Rahman Bulu stood for the petitioner.

Shahid is currently in Kuwait jail. On 16 August last year, Abul Foyej Bhuiya, a candidate (independent) of the 11th parliamentary election, filed a writ petition challenging the legality of MP Shahid's post as he has been accused of providing fake documents and submitting fake education certificates.

Shahid submitted his fake educational certificate which is a violation to the Representation of the People Order of 1972.

Shahid was arrested in Kuwait in June last year in cases related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering. He was sent to prison there.