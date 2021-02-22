Papul's parliament seat declared vacant

On 28 January, a Kuwaiti court sentenced Bangladeshi lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

The court also fined the independent lawmaker 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars equal to Tk 531.92 million (53.19 crore).

The criminal court headed by counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The court also sentenced the country’s sacked home ministry general Mazen Al-Jarrah to four years rigorous imprisonment and fined him 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.

This powerful general helped the Bangladeshi lawmaker immorally to operate the latter’s business.