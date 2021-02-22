Crime and Law

Papul's parliament seat declared vacant

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The parliament seat of independent member of parliament MP Shahid Islam alias Papul has been declared vacant.

The national parliament secretariat on Monday published a gazette declaring his seat vacant.

According to the gazette signed by senior secretary Zafor Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Shahid Islam, elected from Lakshmipur-2 constituency, has been jailed for four years by a Kuwaiti court for committing criminal offences.

As a result, according to Article 66 (2) Gha of Bangladesh constitution, he is not fit to be a member of parliament. As per article 67 (1) Gha, his seat has fallen vacant since 28 January, the date of judgment

Advertisement

On 28 January, a Kuwaiti court sentenced Bangladeshi lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

The court also fined the independent lawmaker 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars equal to Tk 531.92 million (53.19 crore).

The criminal court headed by counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The court also sentenced the country’s sacked home ministry general Mazen Al-Jarrah to four years rigorous imprisonment and fined him 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.

This powerful general helped the Bangladeshi lawmaker immorally to operate the latter’s business.

Earlier on 6 June last year, law enforcement personnel of the oil-rich country arrested Shahid from his residence at Kuwait City on allegation of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

According to a statement of Kuwait’s interior ministry, the MP was a Kuwaiti citizenship and had been residing in the country legally.Shahid is the managing director and CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group, a labour and security contracting company.

The Bangladeshi MP has 5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($16.25 million or Dh69.76 million) in assets in Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities froze his bank accounts.

According to a media report, 20,000 Bangladeshi workers were brought to Kuwait by the MP, in exchange for more than 50 million Kuwaiti dinars (Dh596 million).

Advertisement
Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Money laundering: ACC opens probe against RMG owners

Money laundering: ACC opens probe against RMG owners

Four sentenced to death for murder in Khulna

Four sentenced to death for murder in Khulna

Youth shot in Chattogram polls violence dies at CMCH

Youth shot in Chattogram polls violence dies at CMCH

BCL men attack BNP lawmaker GM Siraj at Bogura Shaheed Minar

BCL men attack BNP lawmaker for Bogura-6 on Sunday morning