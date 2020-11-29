Papul’s wife, daughter and sister-in-law seek anticipatory bail

Disgraced independent MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife, daughter, and sister-in-law filed two petitions with the High Court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a graft case filed over laundering Tk 1.48 billion, reports UNB.

The bail petitioners are Papul’s wife, Selina Islam, daughter Wafa Islam and and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam said “I received the copies of the petitions on Thursday, the HC may hear them this week.”

Earlier on 11 November, ACC investigating officer Salahuddin Ahmed filed the case on charge of amassing Tk 23 million illegal wealth and laundering Tk 1.48 billion.

On 6 June, Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested Shahid on charges of human trafficking, visa trading, and money laundering.