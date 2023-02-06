Custodial death of JCD leader: Father seeks to sue former DMP chief, 14 other cops

A petition has been filed to lodge a case against 15 policemen over the "custodial death" of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny in Dhaka's Khilgaon area eight years ago.

Jonny's father Md Yakub Ali filed the plea with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Monday, said Hannan Bhuiyan, lawyer of the petitioner.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman recorded the statement of the complainant saying he would pass an order on the issue later.