Custodial death of JCD leader: Father seeks to sue former DMP chief, 14 other cops

UNB
A petition has been filed to lodge a case against 15 policemen over the "custodial death" of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny in Dhaka's Khilgaon area eight years ago.

Jonny's father Md Yakub Ali filed the plea with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Monday, said Hannan Bhuiyan, lawyer of the petitioner.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman recorded the statement of the complainant saying he would pass an order on the issue later.

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Miah is among the accused.

The other accused are--Krishna Pada Roy, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, SI Deepak Kumar Das (DB Ramna Zone), Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Hasan Arafat, Md Zahidul Haque Talukder, DB Police Inspector Fazlur Rahman, Ohiduzzaman, SM Shahriar Hasan, SI Shihab Uddin, Bahauddin Faruqi, Md Jahangir Hossain, DB Constable Md Solaiman, Abu Syed, Md Lutfar Rahman and Khilgaon police station SI Md Alauddin.

All of the accused were posted in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (BMP) at the time of Jonny's death.

Jonny, general secretary of JCD Khilgaon police station unit, a student wing of BNP, was allegedly killed in a "gunfight" with police in Dhaka's Khilgaon area on 20 January 2015.

