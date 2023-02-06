Custodial death of JCD leader: Father seeks to sue former DMP chief, 14 other cops

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Miah is among the accused.
The other accused are--Krishna Pada Roy, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, SI Deepak Kumar Das (DB Ramna Zone), Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Hasan Arafat, Md Zahidul Haque Talukder, DB Police Inspector Fazlur Rahman, Ohiduzzaman, SM Shahriar Hasan, SI Shihab Uddin, Bahauddin Faruqi, Md Jahangir Hossain, DB Constable Md Solaiman, Abu Syed, Md Lutfar Rahman and Khilgaon police station SI Md Alauddin.
All of the accused were posted in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (BMP) at the time of Jonny's death.
Jonny, general secretary of JCD Khilgaon police station unit, a student wing of BNP, was allegedly killed in a "gunfight" with police in Dhaka's Khilgaon area on 20 January 2015.