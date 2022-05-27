PK Halder and 5 others taken on judicial remand in West Bengal

Kolkata's metropolitan sessions court has ordered six persons including Prashanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) to be taken on judicial remand.

Judge Souvik Ghosh issued this remand order on Friday when the six, including PK Halder, were brought before the court.

PK Halder, who had misappropriated Tk 35 billion (Tk 3500 crore), was arrested on 14 May in Kolkata. Six persons, including PK Halder, were arrested on that day by the Indian intelligence agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED).