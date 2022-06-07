PK Halder, associates own assets worth 3b in India, 7 apartments in Malaysia

On 14 May, the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial irregularities, arrested PK Halder, who embezzled billions of taka and fled the country, and his five associates in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal of India. Previously, the ED traced huge wealth and luxury apartments owned by PK Halder.
The ED produced them before the court on 17 May and the court placed them on a 10-day remand. On May 27, Kolkata's metropolitan sessions court ordered PK Halder and five others to be interrogated in judicial custody.
On Tuesday, the court again ordered the six accused including PK Halder to be taken to jail custody.
ED says, PK Halder, identifying himself as Shivshankar Halder, managed to get various government identification cards of India such as West Bengal ration card, voter ID, income tax office’s identity card PAN, citizenship ID, Adhaar card etc. ED mentioned that PK Halder’s associates also had done the same.
On Tuesday, PK Haldar told the court, “I am Prashanta Kumar Halder or Shivshankar Halder or PK Halder.”
The ED grilled PK Halder over the past 14 days and the agency reported to the court on Tuesday. The ED said they found the evidence of 44 moveable and immovable properties belonging to PK Haldar and his associates.
Earlier, the intelligence agency also interrogated PK Haldar in the jail and recorded his deposition. At that time, the ED told the court that there were 44 bank accounts with Tk 600 million (60 crore) belonging to PK Haldar.
The ED also found traces of 40 properties including seven apartments and at least Tk 600 million (60 crore) in Malaysia. PK Halader owns these seven luxury apartment, the ED told the court on Tuesday.
The other accused are PK Halder’s brother Pranesh Kumar Halder, Swapan Mistry alias Swapan Maitra, Uttam Mistry alias Uttam Maitra, Imam Hossain alias Imon Halder and Amana Sultana alias Sharmi Halder.