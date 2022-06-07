PK Halder, associates own assets worth 3b in India, 7 apartments in Malaysia

India’s central intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found 88 bank accounts belonging to Prashanta Kumar Halder and his associates. The intelligence agency also dug out wealth worth Tk 3 billion (300 crore) owned by PK Halder and his associates in India, and seven luxury apartments in Malaysia.

The ED disclosed the information after the agency produced PK Halder before a special tribunal of Kolkata’s metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday.