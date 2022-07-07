Police deceived by fake AIG

“Hello, I am Ashik, speaking from the police control room.” The other end of the telephone replied, “Ashik, I am AIG (additional inspector general of police) Saiful of police headquarters. Are there any of our police at the jail?” Ashik replied saying police inspector Zahid Hasan was posted at the central jail.

Saiful then took his phone number and called inspector Zahid Hasan. He said, “I am AIG Saiful, 24th batch, police headquarters. One of my relatives, Mohammad Ali, is in prison. DB (Detective Branch) arrested him in a case and sent him to jail. Make arrangements so he can meet his family.”

Galib Chowdhury alias Khokon, identifying himself as an AIG of the police headquarters, made such phone calls to the officer-in-charge of various police stations and police officials of various ranks. According to the DB, once an informant of police, Galib Chowdhury misappropriated millions of taka in guise of an AIG, by releasing the accused in various cases from prison, helping police officials get transfers and promotions as well as lobbying in government and private companies.