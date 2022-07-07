Police deceived by fake AIG

Additional police deputy commissioner of DB Mohidul Islam told Prothom Alo, Galib Chowdhury phoned the OC of various police stations including Hatirjheel, Cantonment and Tejgaon police stations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and various police officials to release the accused in various cases.
The DB arrested Galib Chowdhury, 46, and his two associates Liakat Ali and Saiful Chowdhury from the capital's Sabujbag area on Monday in possession with several jackets inscribing DB, DMP and RAB. Police filed a case against the three with Sabujbag police station under the Digital Security Act.
According to the DB officials, Galib Chowdhury took Tk 85,000 from the father of a person who was arrested on charges of online gambling, promising to secure his release. Galib Chowdhury failed to do so and the father complained to police, leading to the his arrest and the arrest of his two associates.
DB sources said when Galib Chowdhury, disguised as an AIG, made a phone call to an OC or a traffic police official, he talked very confidently. Since he was quite familiar with the ways of the police, the policemen would believe him.
Eight types of deception
According to the concerned officials of the DB, Galib Chowdhury carried out eight types of deception. He has also been deceiving people in the name of selling valuable lizards (Tokay gecko or takkhok) and border pillars in addition to securing release for the accused.
Galib Chowdhury identifying himself as a police official collected money from many transport owners in capital. When vehicles belonging to those owners were seized during police check, he made phone call as a fake AIG and helped them release it.
Besides, Galib Chowdhury and his ring members developed relations with women, luring them with promises of jobs.
According to statement of the case filed against Galib Chowdhury, personal images and videos of several women were found in the mobile phones seized from him after scrutiny. There was information on buying and selling the lizards and border pillars as well as details on lobbying with police officers of various stations as well as traffic police officials.
Men hired to publicise his AIG identity
According to the DB, Galib Chowdhury is from Sadar upazila of Gopalganj. After completing his Masters degree, he chose the path of deception instead of trying for a job. He misappropriated Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) through various kinds of deception over the last 10 over years.
Galib Chowdhury kept a big portion of money for himself. He paid Liakat Ali Tk 10,000 a month to publicise his AIG identity. Galib Chowdhury also paid for Liakat’s food and accommodation.
Another associate Saiful Islam collected the illicit payment and received a commission.
This report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for English edition by Hasanul Banna