Police seeking answer to two questions

Since communal violence erupted in Cumilla, the law enforcement agencies have been seeking answers to four questions. First, who took the holy Quran to the temporary puja mandap? Second, who called 999 to inform the police about the incident? Third, who aired the incident through Facebook live? Fourth, had any organised force worked behind the communal incitement and attack? The law enforcement has already got the answer to the second and third questions. It is close to getting the answers to the remaining questions.

The incident started from a temporary puja mandap set up on the north bank of Nanua Dighi on the occasion of Durga Puja. The incident of “desecration of Holy Quran” in this mandap sparked communal unrest in the city. Later, it spread to different parts of the country including Chowmuhani of Noakhali, Haziganj of Chandpur, Feni and Pirganj in Rangpur. The temples and the puja mandaps were attacked and vandalised, as well as the businesses of the Hindu community. Homes of the Hindu people were burnt in Pirganj.