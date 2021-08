Film actress Pori Moni has been placed on remand for two more days in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

The Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court passed the order on Tuesday.

Besides, her associate Ashraful Alam Dipu has been remanded for two days, multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj for six days in a narcotics and pornography case and Raj's associate Sabuj Ali for six days.