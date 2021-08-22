Pori Moni's bail hearing on 13 Sept

"For a long time Pori Moni has been behind bars and she is physically unwell. It's hampering her professional commitments. Hopefully the court will consider all this and grant her the bail," said the lawyer.

On Saturday Pori Moni was sent to jail after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her before the court on completion of a one-day remand. No bail petition was submitted on her behalf on this day.