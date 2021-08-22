Pori Moni's bail hearing on 13 Sept

"For a long time Pori Moni has been behind bars and she is physically unwell. It's hampering her professional commitments. Hopefully the court will consider all this and grant her the bail," said the lawyer.
On Saturday Pori Moni was sent to jail after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her before the court on completion of a one-day remand. No bail petition was submitted on her behalf on this day.
The latest bail plea was filed a day after she expressed her anguish at her lawyers for not filing bail petition on Saturday.
Pori Moni has been remanded three times for interrogation by police since RAB arrested her on 4 August from her Banani residence.
Later a case was filed against the popular Dhallywood actress for illegal possession of alcohol and drugs in her house.
Pori Moni made headlines in June after she went on Facebook live accusing businessman Nasir U Mahmood and others of trying to rape and kill her at Boat Club on the city's outskirts.