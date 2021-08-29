Pori Moni’s bail hearing Tuesday

The High Court also ruled why the bail hearing would not be held within 2 days.
A virtual bench of justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule after hearing a petition from Pori Moni’s lawyers.
The HC bench also raised questions over the delay in the hearing.
“Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court has set 13 September for holding the bail petition, which violates the rights and freedom of the applicant (of bail),” the court observed.
Earlier on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni in possession of foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka. After the arrest, she was taken to the RAB headquarters.