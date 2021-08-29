Crime and Law

Pori Moni’s bail hearing Tuesday

Actress Pori Moni’s bail hearing would be held on Tuesday.

Public prosecutor (PP) Taposh Kumar Pal told Prothom Alo that the bail hearing would be held at Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.

The court on 22 August set 13 September for hearing the bail petition of Por Moni who is in jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule seeking explanation over the delay in hearing of the case.

The High Court also ruled why the bail hearing would not be held within 2 days.

A virtual bench of justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule after hearing a petition from Pori Moni’s lawyers.

The HC bench also raised questions over the delay in the hearing.

“Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court has set 13 September for holding the bail petition, which violates the rights and freedom of the applicant (of bail),” the court observed.

Earlier on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni in possession of foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka. After the arrest, she was taken to the RAB headquarters.

