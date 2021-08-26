Why hearing on Pori Moni's bail petition not within two days: High Court

<p>The High Court has issued a rule seeking explanations as to why the metropolitan sessions judge court's order would not be declared null and void.</p><p>The sessions court set 13 September or after 21 days for the hearing of Pori Moni's bail petition in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.</p><p>In the rule, the High Court also wanted to know why an order will not be given to hold the hearing on the bail petition within two days.</p> .<p>A High Court virtual bench comprising justice Mostofa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule on Thursday.</p><p>It set 1 September for the hearing asking the opponent to respond to the rule by that time.</p>