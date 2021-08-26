Crime and Law

Why hearing on Pori Moni's bail petition not within two days: High Court

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police escort film actress Pori Moni to the court on 19 August 2021.
Police escort film actress Pori Moni to the court on 19 August 2021. Sajid Hossain

The High Court has issued a rule seeking explanations as to why the metropolitan sessions judge court's order would not be declared null and void.

The sessions court set 13 September or after 21 days for the hearing of Pori Moni's bail petition in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the rule, the High Court also wanted to know why an order will not be given to hold the hearing on the bail petition within two days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A High Court virtual bench comprising justice Mostofa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule on Thursday.

It set 1 September for the hearing asking the opponent to respond to the rule by that time.

Advertisement
Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement