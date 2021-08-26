Why hearing on Pori Moni's bail petition not within two days: High Court

The High Court has issued a rule seeking explanations as to why the metropolitan sessions judge court's order would not be declared null and void.

The sessions court set 13 September or after 21 days for the hearing of Pori Moni's bail petition in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the rule, the High Court also wanted to know why an order will not be given to hold the hearing on the bail petition within two days.