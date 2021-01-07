Procurement scam at Shaheed Tajuddin Medical

The project deadline was June 2021 but only 40 per cent of work has been completed so far. The irregularities in procurement came to notice after a proposal was sent to the Planning Commission on 24 December last year for an extension of the project deadline by 2 years and an increase in its budget to Tk 10.96 billion (Tk 1,096 crore).

Irregularities and corruption in health sector procurement have made headlines many times during the coronavirus pandemic. Purchasing fake masks at a high price, providing COVID-19 reports without tests and huge wealth being amassed by a health ministry’s driver, are just some of the scandals.

Irregularities in procurement

Sources at the Planning Commission said, Tk1.31 (Tk 13.1 lakh) was estimated for the purchase of an haemoglobin electrophoresis machine used to detect the blood-related disease thalassemia. But this machine has been imported from the Netherlands at a cost of Tk 11 million (1.1 crore) - nearly eight times higher than the estimated cost. Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation has a similar one. The cost of the machine is within Tk 2 million (Tk 20 lakh), said Rakib Hasan, an official of the foundation.

Besides, the cost of an anesthesia ventilator was estimated at Tk 481,000. But these machines costing Tk 5.73 million (57.29 lakh) a unit have been imported from the UK at a price 12 times higher thanthe estimate.