Dispute of criminals behind Chattogram double murder
The incident of shooting in Chattogram that left two people dead was the result of a dispute between two criminals, revealed initial investigation of police.
According to police, five murders, including a double murder, have occurred in Chattogram within an eight-month period since last August due to the dispute between Sajjad Hossain and Sarwar Hossain. They were once disciples of the same ringleader, but have been at odds for a decade.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed with the city's Bakalia Police Station against Sajjad Hossain alias Choto Sajjad and his wife Tamanna Sharmin as accused of ordering the double murder. The case was filed on Tuesday afternoon by Firoza Begum, the mother of the deceased Mohammad Manik. Alongside Sajjad and his wife, five more people have been accused in the case.
Bakalia police station officer in charge (OC) Ikhtiar Uddin told Prothom Alo that Sajjad and his wife have been accused of ordering the murder. The case statement alleges that the other five people directly participated in the murder. The plaintiffs have stated in the case that the murder mainly took place due to a dispute between Sajjad and Sarwar Hossain.
On late Saturday night, several criminals on motorcycles started shooting at a moving vehicle from the Shah Amanat Bridge area of the city. The vehicle came through the Bakalia Access Road and stopped at the entrance to Chandanpura in the face of firing. Two people were killed and two more injured in the indiscriminate firing of the criminals on motorcycles. The deceased were Mohammad Abdullah and Bakhtiar Uddin Manik, who was in the driver's seat. They are known to be disciples of Sarwar. Although Sarwar was in the car, he survived.
Sarwar and Sajjad are followers of Sajjad Hossain, a fugitive criminal accused in eight-murder in Bahaddarhat and known as ‘Shibir cadre’. Both Sarwar and Sajjad are accused in 15 each cases.
Deceased Abdudllah’s mother Rasheda Begum and wife Piya Moni alleged that Choto Sajjad (Sajjad junior) shot on Abdullah’s leg two months ago. Sajjad was angry with Abdullah because of his affinity to Sarwar Hossain Babla, who is involved in politics with BNP.
Mohammad Robin, an injured in the incident, told Prothom Alo, "Sarwar bhai supports BNP. Abdullah is very close to him. Sarwar bhai has a long-standing dispute with Choto Sajjad. I heard that Sajjad suspects Sarwar bhai for being caught by the police. The attackers were Sajjad's followers and they came to kill Sarwar bhai.”
However, incarcerated Choto Sajjad’s wife Sharmin Tamanna claimed that her husband was not involved in the murder.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s (South) Deputy Commissioner Shakila Sultana told Prothom Alo yesterday that it has been primarily learnt that the double murder took place over control of balu mohal (sand mine) and arrest of Sajjad. Investigation is being carried out focusing on some other factors.
After his wife, Sajjad's grandmother Rehena Begum has also threatened to kill those who oppose her grandson. In a recent video that was circulated on social media, she can be heard saying, "Earlier we would kill them secretly, now I will kill them openly."