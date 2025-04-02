Dispute of criminals behind Chattogram double murder

The incident of shooting in Chattogram that left two people dead was the result of a dispute between two criminals, revealed initial investigation of police.

According to police, five murders, including a double murder, have occurred in Chattogram within an eight-month period since last August due to the dispute between Sajjad Hossain and Sarwar Hossain. They were once disciples of the same ringleader, but have been at odds for a decade.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed with the city's Bakalia Police Station against Sajjad Hossain alias Choto Sajjad and his wife Tamanna Sharmin as accused of ordering the double murder. The case was filed on Tuesday afternoon by Firoza Begum, the mother of the deceased Mohammad Manik. Alongside Sajjad and his wife, five more people have been accused in the case.

