Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers

He said that Saiful suffocated his two step brothers with a pillow and fled following a family feud on 27 February, 2016.
The victims, Mehedi Hasan Joy, 8, and Mezbaul Haque Moni, 6, were the children of his father’s second wife.
Their mother Rekha Begum filed a case with Cumilla Sadar South Police Station on February 27 against the Chhoton, Nazrul said.
He was arrested by the police on 1 March that year. Chhoton gave a confessional statement under section 164.
The court handed him the death sentence after the charges against him were proved based on the testimony of 13 witnesses, and his confessional statement.