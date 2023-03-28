Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers

A court in Cumilla sentenced a man to death on Monday for the murder of his two step brothers in 2016 in the district’s Sadar Dakshin upazila, reports UNB.

Cumilla additional district and session judge Jahangir Hossain passed the verdict. Convicted Al Safiul Islam, 23, is the son of Abul Kalam of Sadar Dakshin Upazila’s Rasulpur village. Public prosecutor Nazrul Islam confirmed the verdict.