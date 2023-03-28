Crime

Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers

Prothom Alo English Desk
A court in Cumilla sentenced a man to death on Monday for the murder of his two step brothers in 2016 in the district’s Sadar Dakshin upazila, reports UNB.

Cumilla additional district and session judge Jahangir Hossain passed the verdict. Convicted Al Safiul Islam, 23, is the son of Abul Kalam of Sadar Dakshin Upazila’s Rasulpur village. Public prosecutor Nazrul Islam confirmed the verdict.

He said that Saiful suffocated his two step brothers with a pillow and fled following a family feud on 27 February, 2016.

The victims, Mehedi Hasan Joy, 8, and Mezbaul Haque Moni, 6, were the children of his father’s second wife.

Their mother Rekha Begum filed a case with Cumilla Sadar South Police Station on February 27 against the Chhoton, Nazrul said.

He was arrested by the police on 1 March that year. Chhoton gave a confessional statement under section 164.

The court handed him the death sentence after the charges against him were proved based on the testimony of 13 witnesses, and his confessional statement.

