Two ex-NSU trustees get conditional bail from HC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted conditional bail to two former North South University (NSU) trustee board members, in a case of laundering around Tk 3.04 billion in the name of buying land for the university campus, reports UNB.

Ex-NSU trustee board members MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman were granted bail on condition that they will not leave the country and enter the NSU campus without permission, said lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque.

The HC bench of justice SM Quddus Zaman and justice Fahmida Quader passed the order.