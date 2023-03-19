Arav would rent flats to entrap people

Rabiul fled to Dubai in the UAE from Bangladesh via India after killing the police official. He got involved with the same business in Dubai too. He engaged many Bangladeshi women in sex business in hotels and dance bars transporting them to Dubai using his businessperson identity.

Police’s Special Branch (SB) inspector Mamun was killed at a flat rented by Rabiul and the producer in Banani, Dhaka, on 7 July 2018. They tried to blackmail him by inviting at a so-called birthday party. But Rabiul and his cohorts killed him when they failed compromise him. Later, the body of inspector Mamun was taken to a forest in Gazipur in a sack and burned there.

Three days after the murder, the slain police official’s brother filed a murder case. Before that Mamun’s family filed a general diary (GD) with Sabujbagh police station in Dhaka mentioning him as missing. And so DB’s Khilgaon team was given the responsibility of investigation of the murder case though the murder had taken place in Banani area, said several officials involved with the investigation process.