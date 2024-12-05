Chattogram lawyer murder: Police arrest Chandan Das, claim he hacked victim with sharp weapon

A suspect in the hacking and beating to death of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram has been arrested. Arrested Chandan Das is a resident of Kotwali Sebak Colony in Chattogram.

Police arrested him on Wednesday night from Bhairab in Kishoreganj while he was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Methorpatti, near the railway station.

Police say Chandan is one of the suspects in the lawyer’s murder case. He is accused of hacking the lawyer with a sharp weapon (kris).