Car riddled with bullets, what occurred at midnight

Rabiul said the bullets came like rain from all directions. He said it was impossible to describe how the bullets came. They were firing and surrounded the car. A bullet fire through the rear of the car hit Abdullah in the back. Manik was hit under his arm.

Rabiul Islam and the others were screaming for their lives. Rabiul managed somehow to get out of the car. He said, when they reach the Bakalia Access Road, their car came to a halt. They saw a police car there. The assailants continued shooting even in front of the police, though the frequency lessened. They managed to get out of the car somehow, not seeing where each one had emerged. Sarwar, who was in the car, hadn't been hit. Rabiul staggered up to a nearby restaurant where he collapsed. He was hit in the leg by a bullet and couldn't walk. The people in the restaurant pulled him inside and lay him down on a table.

They pulled the shutters of the restaurant down but the assailants even opened fire on the restaurant. Things fell silent after a couple of minutes. Later the people sent him to hospital by auto-rickshaw. Injured Manik was there too. Manik was seriously injured and in tears told Rabiul, "Friend, I will not survive."

Later Manik was declared dead at the hospital. Rabiul was admitted to the casualty ward. Rabiul denied that any shots were fired from their car. He said there were no firearms in their car.

According to sources, the gunfire was actually intended to target a certain Akram for handing over "terror" Sajjad to the police on 15 March. Akram's car was the same colour as this car. After receiving threats for handing over Sajjad, Akram's wife Ruma Akhter had filed a case in this regard. Sajjad's wife, Hasan and a few others were accused in the case.

When asked about the matter, city police deputy commissioner (south) Shakila Sultana told Prothom Alo this morning, two were killed in the gunfire. Investigations are on concerning the reason of the shootout. They are looking into if it was linked to Sajjad being handed over or regarding land dispute.