Prof Humayun Azad murder: Death row convict Nur Mohammad arrested

The police have arrested Nur Mohammad alias Shameem, who was sentenced to death in the case filed over the killing of writer and professor Humayun Azad. He was arrested from the Shahjalal International Airport in the capital Tuesday upon his return from abroad.

Superintendent of police (SP) of the anti-terrorism unit Mahfuzul Alam Rasel confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said death convict in the Humayun Azad killing case Nur Mohammad alias Shameem was arrested from the Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from abroad. Later he was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka. The court sent him to jail.