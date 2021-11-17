RAB didn't torture cartoonist Kishore, who picked him up unknown: PBI

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) did not find any specific information and evidence about those who tortured cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore after picking up him from his residence on 2 May last year.

Also, it had not been possible to trace any accused who are involved with the incident either.

The PBI, however, found information that Kishore was arrested from his residence on 5 May that year in a case under the Digital Security Case. The PBI also confirmed there was no evidence of torturing Kishore physically and mentally in police custody after arresting him.