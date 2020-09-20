Rabiul confesses to assaulting UNO

Rabiul Islam, a fourth-class employee at the UNO office, has confessed in court to assaulting Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanum and her father Omar Ali Sheikh.
Rabiul made the confessional statement in the court of senior judicial magistrate Ismail Hossain on Sunday after being taken on remand by police for the second time.
After he agreed to make the confessional statement, police brought Rabiul to the court under strict security at around 10:00am Sunday. His deposition was recorded in court and at around 3:30pm the court handed him over to the police.
Investigating officer Imam Zafar, after taking Rabiul into police custody, told newspersons at the court premises, “Rabiul was brought before the court after nine-day remand. During the remand, he admitted his guilt to the police. The police appealed to the court to record his deposition. The court has recorded Rabiul’s confessional statement.”
The investigating officer said that Rabiul had carried out the assault alone.
Rabiul was later sent to jail.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, members of the detective branch (DB) of police picked up Sirajul Islam and an 11-year-old boy from Osmanpur in Ghoraghat upazila to question them about the incident. Their statements were recorded in court.
The investigating officer of the case said these two ran a paan shop next to the Ghoraghat upazila health complex. On the day of the incident, Rabiul had been loitering near the shop around 7:00 pm and had bought a paan (betel leaf) from the there.
Earlier Rabiul had been produced before court at 11:30am on 17 September after 6 days in police remand. Police had said he would make his confessional statement in court under Section 164, but did not give his deposition then. The police then filed an appeal to take him on remand for another 7 days. Judicial magistrate of the Anjuman Ara Begum granted three days’ remand.
Police had arrested Rabiul on 9 September from his home in the village Dhamahar Bhimrul of Biral upazila, Dinajpur.