Rabiul confesses to assaulting UNO

Rabiul Islam, a fourth-class employee at the UNO office, has confessed in court to assaulting Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanum and her father Omar Ali Sheikh.

Rabiul made the confessional statement in the court of senior judicial magistrate Ismail Hossain on Sunday after being taken on remand by police for the second time.

After he agreed to make the confessional statement, police brought Rabiul to the court under strict security at around 10:00am Sunday. His deposition was recorded in court and at around 3:30pm the court handed him over to the police.