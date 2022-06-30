Rahima from the slums now has a 7-storey house, 120 million in the bank

Besides, two bank accounts have been found in the name of Rahima’s husband. One of them was opened about ten years ago and the other about four years ago. Tk 6.84 million has been found in these accounts. Apart from that, information of another Tk 2.07 million in the couple’s son’s account has been found too.

It was said in the case that they acquired the wealth through drug trade. The house in Narayanganj is Rahima Begum’s name. Rahima has three and a half kathas of land in Meradia of Shabujbag. Plus, there is more land in Rahima’s name in Siddhirganj.

As per the case information, there are eight drug cases filed against Rahima with Gandaria police station. In addition, there are three cases with Jatrabari police station and one more with Rampura police station, filed under the narcotics act.