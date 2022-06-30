Rahima from the slums now has a 7-storey house, 120 million in the bank

“Later, we heard that Rahima Begum had become quite rich within a short period of time, by trading drugs in Dhaka,” he added.
A woman named Nihar Begum is the caretaker of Rahima’s house in Mahmudnagar. On 20 June, Nihar Bagum said over the phone, “Rahima Begum visited the house about a year ago. She doesn’t come here anymore.”
“However, she sends someone to collect the rent. I have heard there are cases filed against here. I don’t know where she lives,” she added.
Rahima Begum is an accused in a murder case. She is on a bail in that case and has been missing for five years. There are reportedly more than a dozen drug cases filed against her in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, about four months ago the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) found information of Tk 120 million sitting idle in Rahima Begum’s bank account. Besides, Tk 90 million more has been found in the bank accounts of Rahima’s husband and relatives.
Apart from the 7-storey house, evidence has been found that she has several kathas of land in Dhaka and Narayanganj, registered in her name.
In this regard, a case has been filed against Rahima under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act with city’s Wari police station on 9 February.
Ali Aslam Hossain, additional director of DNC and the plaintiff of the case, told Prothom Alo, “We investigated the illegal income of Rahima Begum and her husband. It came in that investigation that they had acquired the house, the land and other tangible-intangible assets through drug trade.”
However, Md Bahauddin, deputy director of DNC and the investigating officer, said that there’s no trace of Rahima Begum even though four months have passed since the case was filed.
He told Prothom Alo, an appeal asking intervention of the court will be filled so that the Tk 210 million deposited in the bank accounts of Rahima and her relatives, the 7-storey house, land and other assets are not transferred or transformed.
“No one is able to provide information about Rahima’s whereabouts,” he added.
However, Rahima has claimed to be innocent in the murder case as well as other cases in writing. On her behalf, it was said that the cases were filed to harass her.
Millionaire couple, Rahima-Hazrat
Rahima’s village home is in Shariatpur. However, she grew up at 115/8 Distillery Road in Puran Dhaka’s Gandaria. Anwar Hossain, a permanent resident of Gandaria has known Rahima for 40 years now.
On 20 June, speaking to Prothom Alo, Anwar Hossain said, “I’ve known Rahima for many years. She started her drug trade from Namapara slum. She lived there with her relatives. Later, she got married to Hazrat Ali. Then they became millionaires in last ten years. But Hazrat Ali died in ‘crossfire’ in 2019.”
According to the case filed by DNC, Rahima Begum has three bank accounts. Two of them were opened about 14 years ago in 2008. The other was opened in 2017. Tk 12.18 million was deposited in these three bank accounts.
Besides, two bank accounts have been found in the name of Rahima’s husband. One of them was opened about ten years ago and the other about four years ago. Tk 6.84 million has been found in these accounts. Apart from that, information of another Tk 2.07 million in the couple’s son’s account has been found too.
It was said in the case that they acquired the wealth through drug trade. The house in Narayanganj is Rahima Begum’s name. Rahima has three and a half kathas of land in Meradia of Shabujbag. Plus, there is more land in Rahima’s name in Siddhirganj.
As per the case information, there are eight drug cases filed against Rahima with Gandaria police station. In addition, there are three cases with Jatrabari police station and one more with Rampura police station, filed under the narcotics act.
Police filed the cases against her in between 2014 and 2018. Police submitted chargesheets accusing Rahima Begum in each of those cases. The cases are undergoing trial in various Dhaka metropolitan courts.
Meanwhile, there are six cases filed against Rahima’s husband with Gandaria police station. And, there are one case filed against him with Jatrabari, Shyampur and Demra police stations each.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station told Prothom Alo, Rahima and her husband Hazrat are listed criminals. Rahima basically traded drugs in Gandaria area. Hazrat died in a 'gunfight'.
Prime murder ‘accused’ Rahima
About eight years ago (8 November, 2008), a man named Aslam Sikder was killed in capital’s Jatrabari area. Making Rahima the prime accused, police submitted charge sheet in this case.
Rahima’s husband Hazrat Ali is on the list of accused as well. But, following his death, the charges brought against him were dropped.
According to the chargesheet, Rahima and her husband both were drug traders. And, murdered Aslam was a police informant. Prior to being killed Aslam had led police to Rahima. Aslam got killed because of that. Rahima had paid contract killers Tk 60 million to murder Aslam.
The court framed charges against nine people including Rahima on 25 November 2020 in connection with the Aslam Sikder murder case. Rahima was granted bail from the High Court following her arrest a few months back.
However she has been absconding since 2021. There is an arrest warrant issued against Rahima in the court.
Abu Saeed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Gendaria police station, told Prothom Alo, “We are searching for drug trader Rahima. Wherever she is found, she will be arrested and handed over to the court.”