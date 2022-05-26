Ramna Batamul attack: Death row convict held in Narayanganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has claimed to have nabbed a fugitive death row convict in the 2001 Ramna Batamul attack case, reports UNB.

Mufti Abdul Hye, amir and founder of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), was apprehended during a drive in the Fatulla area of Narayanganj on Wednesday, RAB said on Thursday.

He was also a death row convict in a case filed over a murder attempt on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000.