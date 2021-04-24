Rana Plaza collapse: Wait for justice doesn't end even in 8 years

Three cases have been filed in connection with the Rana Plaza incident. One of these is a murder case. One case has been filed under the Building Construction Act. Another case was filed against Sohel Rana on charges of corruption in the design of the building. None of the cases is finished yet. Court sources said Dhaka district and sessions judge court framed charges against 41 people including Sohel Rana on 18 July 2016. Of the accused, Sohel Rana alone is in jail. And 32 accused are on bail while six are on the run. Two of the accused have died.

Public prosecutors said eight accused filed petitions with the High Court challenging the charge framing. After hearing, the court gave an anticipatory stay order. Later the stay order against six accused was withdrawn.

Public prosecutor Mizanur Rahman, who represents the state in the case, said the deposition in the case has not been started as the stay order against two accused is in force.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said the stay order against the then Savar pourashava mayor Refaetullah and the then councilor Mohammad Ali Khan are still in force. So the deposition has not been started, he added.

About the matter, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said necessary steps would be taken so that the proceedings of the case would be revived after the court resumes normal function which is hampered due to coronavirus.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) filed the case on charges of violating the Building Construction Act while building the Rana Plaza. The Criminal Investigation Department of police submitted a charge sheet against 18 people including Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana on 26 April 2015. Chief judicial magistrate court of Dhaka framed charges on 14 June 2015. However, the deposition in the case has not started. Public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir said the deposition in this case could not start as there is a stay order in this case too against the then Savar pourashava Refaetullah.