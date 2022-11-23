Crime

Snatching away two militants

Another probe body formed

Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samirand Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib

The Security Services Division of the home ministry has formed a four-member committee to probe the escaping of two death row convicts, also members of banned militant group Ansar al-Islam, from the premises of a Dhaka court on Sunday, reports UNB.

The ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday. The committee, headed by additional secretary (prison sub-division) of the Security Services Division, has been asked to submit its report within seven working days, the notification states.

Two militants, who were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy, were snatched away from court premises in Old Dhaka on Sunday.

The two are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bheteshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.

Following the incident, a 'red alert' has been issued across the country in an attempt to capture them. Apart from this, an award of Tk two million has been announced on providing information for tracing the convicts.

