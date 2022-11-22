Take militants, dangerous criminals to court in shackles: Police to prison authorities

Police have asked the prison authorities to take militants and notorious criminals to court, with iron shackles around the ankles. This directive was made just days after two death row convicts were snatched away from the court premises in Dhaka.

The two are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bheteshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.

They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.