Fardin’s death: Dhaka court orders further investigation by CID

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate further the case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, UNB reports.

Metropolitan magistrate Md Shanta Islam Mallik passed the order following a no-confidence petition filed by the plaintiff of the case, Noor Uddin Rana, against the final investigation report submitted by Detective Branch (DB).

Prakash Ranjan Biswas, the plaintiff’s lawyer said the court set 24 May as the date for submission of the investigation report.

Earlier on 6 February, DB police inspector Yasin Sikder, the investigation officer of the case, submitted the final report clearing Amatullah Bushra—the accused in the case—of all charges.

Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin’s father, filed a case in connection with his son’s killing with Rampura Police Station.

In the case, Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin and also a 3rd year student of East West University and other unidentified people were made accused. Police arrested Bushra after the case was filed.

On 10 November, the court placed Bushra on a five-day remand. After the remand on 16 November, the court denied her bail and sent her to jail.

Bushra was granted bail on 8 January.