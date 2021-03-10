Ron Haque Sikder's bail extended until 11 April

During the hearing, prosecution lawyer Miah Mohammad Kauser, seeking cancellation of Ron’s bail, said that Ron fled abroad amid the pandemic-time shutdown and appealed for bail from there. The court earlier had fined the accused for wasting time.

Kauser said Ron dared to violet laws while fleeing the country. He didn’t surrender to the court, rather police arrested him upon his return to Bangladesh to attend funeral of his father. The court granted his bail on humanitarian ground.

Seeking cancellation of Ron’s bail, the prosecution requested the court to send Ron to prison. Ron’s brother Dipu Haque Sikder, another accused in the same case, has still been absconding.

The defense lawyers said their clients didn’t misuse the privilege of the bail. Ron was present before the court during the hearing.

On 19 May 2020, Exim Bank director Lt Col (retd) Serajul Islam filed a case with Gulshan police station accusing Ron and his brother Dipu of torturing and attempting to kill the bank's managing director Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Feroz Hossain.