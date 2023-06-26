Drug being smuggled into country through 146 unprotected border points

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has identified 146 unprotected border points through which drugs are being smuggled into the country.

Dangerous drugs, ice and yaba are being smuggled into the country from Myanmar through 66 land and river points while other traditional and non-traditional drugs, including heroin and phensedyl, are entering from India through other porous border points. These points are in 19 border districts.

The officials concerned said the country is at high risk as drugs are being easily smuggled into the country through different routes of Myanmar and India.

A new concern has emerged as the smuggling of ice or crystal meth, the main ingredient of producing yaba, has increased alarmingly in recent times, the officials said.

In such a context, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is being observed in the country on Monday. The theme of the day this year is ‘People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’.