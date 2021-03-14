Ruhul Amin denied bail in Khulna

A Khulna court on Sunday denied bail petition of Ruhul Amin, workers’ leader in the jute mills movement, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Khulna metropolitan sessions court judge Shahidul Islam passed the order.
Ruhul Amin is also the coordinator of Sramik-Krishak, Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad in Khulna.
The court earlier rejected Ruhul Amin’s bail plea on 1 March. The leftist leader was placed on a two-day remand on 27 February.
Ruhul Amin was picked up by law enforcers from Khalishpur in Khulna city on 26 February as he criticised the government on social media protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody.
Ruhul was shown arrested under the Digital Security Act the next day.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Sramik-Krishak, Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad in Khulna formed a human chain in front of Khulna Press Club this afternoon demanding the immediate release of Ruhul Amin and cancelation of the Digital Security Act.