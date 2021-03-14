Ruhul Amin denied bail in Khulna

A Khulna court on Sunday denied bail petition of Ruhul Amin, workers’ leader in the jute mills movement, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Khulna metropolitan sessions court judge Shahidul Islam passed the order.

Ruhul Amin is also the coordinator of Sramik-Krishak, Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad in Khulna.

The court earlier rejected Ruhul Amin’s bail plea on 1 March. The leftist leader was placed on a two-day remand on 27 February.