Sagar-Runi murder: UN experts concerned over failure to bring perpetrators to justice

UN human rights experts have expressed their deep concern at the failure of the Bangladeshi authorities to complete an investigation into the murder of prominent journalists Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi and bring the perpetrators to justice, says a press release of UN.

“A decade after the killing of the two journalists, there is still no justice as a result of an appalling and pervasive culture of impunity in Bangladesh,” said the experts on the 10th anniversary of the brutal killing.

Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were stabbed to death in their home in front of their 5-year-old son on 12 February 2012. It is widely believed that the couple were targeted because of their investigative reporting on corruption in Bangladesh’s energy sector which they were about to publish.

“We urge the government to conduct and complete prompt, thorough, independent and effective investigations and bring perpetrators to justice for the murder of Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi and other killings of journalists and human rights defenders in Bangladesh," the press release added.