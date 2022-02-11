Investigation yet to be completed even after a decade

Investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi is yet to be completed even though a decade has already gone by. Besides seeking time from the court, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the agency investigating the murder, has revealed further information. The law enforcement agency said work is underway to prepare photos of two unknown persons at a DNA laboratory in the US.

Except this, there is no visible advancement in the investigation.

The bodies of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi were found at their rented house in Paschim Rajabazar in the capital city on 11 February 2012.