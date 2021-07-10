Sajeeb Group chairman among 8 remanded over Narayanganj fire

A court has granted four-day remand for 8 persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem and chief executive officer Shahenshah Azad over the death of 52 workers in a fire at the Hashem Foods and Beverage factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

Rupganj police station’s inspector Humayun Kabir Mollah sought remand for the arrested persons on Saturday afternoon.