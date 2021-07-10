Crime and Law

Sajeeb Group chairman among 8 remanded over Narayanganj fire

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A court has granted four-day remand for 8 persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem and chief executive officer Shahenshah Azad over the death of 52 workers in a fire at the Hashem Foods and Beverage factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

Rupganj police station’s inspector Humayun Kabir Mollah sought remand for the arrested persons on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier the police arrested 8 persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem, CEO Shahenshah Azad, Hasib Bin Hasem, Tarek Ibrahim, Taosib Ibrahim, Tanzim Ibrahim, deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid, civil engineer and administrative officer Md Alauddin.

On Saturday afternoon, Bhulta police outpost’s inspector Nazim Uddin Mazumder filed a murder case with Rupganj police station against the 8 arrested persons and some more unidentified persons.

Narayanganj district police superintendent Md Jayedul Alam confirmed the matter saying all the named accused have been arrested.

Earlier, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal during his visit to the spot on Saturday revealed that 8 persons were arrested. He said action would be taken if any negligence of the owners was found in the tragic incident.

The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sezan Juice Factory on Thursday evening has claimed at least 52 lives, and 50 others received injuries.

