Sajeeb Group chairman among 8 remanded over Narayanganj fire

Earlier the police arrested 8 persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem, CEO Shahenshah Azad, Hasib Bin Hasem, Tarek Ibrahim, Taosib Ibrahim, Tanzim Ibrahim, deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid, civil engineer and administrative officer Md Alauddin.
On Saturday afternoon, Bhulta police outpost’s inspector Nazim Uddin Mazumder filed a murder case with Rupganj police station against the 8 arrested persons and some more unidentified persons.
Narayanganj district police superintendent Md Jayedul Alam confirmed the matter saying all the named accused have been arrested.
Earlier, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal during his visit to the spot on Saturday revealed that 8 persons were arrested. He said action would be taken if any negligence of the owners was found in the tragic incident.
The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sezan Juice Factory on Thursday evening has claimed at least 52 lives, and 50 others received injuries.