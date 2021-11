The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the HC order that held Bagura’s Dupchanchia City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam’s suspension illegal.

The five-member bench by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order rejecting the petition filed by the state against the order.

The order removes the bar on Jahangir taking up the responsibilities as mayor, said Ruhul Kuddus Kajol, lawyer of the mayor.