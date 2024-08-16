Ex-army personnel Ziaul Ahsan placed on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted 8-day remand of Major General Ziaul Ahsan (retd), former director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, in a murder case filed at New Market police station in the capital.

The court pf Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka passed the order Friday as police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand plea.

Ziaul Ahsan’s lawyer pleaded for his bail. But the court turned down the appeal.