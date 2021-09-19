‘Send us to jail if Jhumon not released’

Soumya Das was six-month-old when his father landed in jail. Soumya turned one on 12 September but the child’s father Jhumon Das is still languishing in jail. Soumya is yet to recognise his father. He plays with his father’s photograph.

Two aunties threw a small party on the occasion of Soumya’s first birthday. A small cake was cut and some children from nearby houses were invited.

Soumya’s mother Sweety Rani Das is from Sunamganj. She is struggling to manage the family in absence of Jhumon. She is also worried about her admission fees for third-year honours.

27-year-old Jhumon Das’s elder brother Nupur Das said, “Managing bread and butter is a big challenge for us. We now have to spend money on the case of my brother. I don’t know how long this will continue.”

Sweety, Nupur and others of the family hope Jhumon Das would be freed on bail and take the helm of the family once again.

As Jhumon Das was the bread earner, the family is in dire straits as he is in the jail for the last six months.