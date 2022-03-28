Crime

‘Shooter’ Masum on 7-day remand over Zahidul, Samia murder

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A Dhaka court on Monday granted a seven-day remand for Masum Mohammad over the murder of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam and college student Samia Afnan.

Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court additional magistrate Tofazzal Hossain gave the order, assistant public prosecutor Hemayet Uddin told Prothom Alo.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) detective branch had sought a 15-day remand for Masum.

Detective Branch of police earlier on Sunday said Masum shot Zahidul.

The police said the arrested shooter Masum Mohammad alias Akash gave confession on killing Zahidul during the primary interrogation. Moreover, Masum’s link with the shooting was ascertained upon assessing CCTV footage and other information.

The DB said Masum was arrested on Sunday morning from Bagura. He was convicted in four-five cases including Sharif murder in Mugda area.

Former general secretary of Awami League’s Motijheel unit Zahidul and college student Samia Afnan, 22, were shot dead in Shajahanpur’s Amtola Mosque area in the capital city Thursday night.

Samia was on a rickshaw stuck in a traffic jam at the time. The driver of Zahidul’s microbus was also injured in the incident.

