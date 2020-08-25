Sinha murder: 3 witnesses remanded afresh for 4-day

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday placed three witnesses in a police case filed over the killing of retired major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on a four-day remand each afresh, reports news agency BSS.
The court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order as police produced the three before the court after completion of the seven-day remand, investigation officer (IO) of the case and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) senior superintendent of police Khairul Islam said.
The three witnesses are -- Nurul Amin, Mohammad Ayas and Nizam Uddin.
Khairul said that he himself, as the IO, pleaded for a seven-day remand each afresh. The court granted the four-day remand.
The RAB arrested the three from Marishbunia village on 9 August and they were placed on a seven-day remand on 12 August.
Retired army major Sinha was shot and killed by police at a check post in Baharchhara area in Teknaf.
Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahriya Ferdous on 5 August filed the case against nine including Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara police outpost in charge sub-inspector Liaqat Ali.