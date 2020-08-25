Sinha murder: 3 witnesses remanded afresh for 4-day

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday placed three witnesses in a police case filed over the killing of retired major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on a four-day remand each afresh, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order as police produced the three before the court after completion of the seven-day remand, investigation officer (IO) of the case and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) senior superintendent of police Khairul Islam said.