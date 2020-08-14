Sinha murder case: RAB takes custody of 7 accused

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday took custody of seven accused from jail for interrogation in a murder case filed over the death of retired army official Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

A RAB vehicle went to the Cox's Bazar district jail around 10:00am on Friday and picked up the seven accused.

Four of the seven accused are policemen. They are constable Safanur Karim, constable Kamal Hossain, constable Abdullah Al Mamun and ASI Liton Mia. The other accused are three witnesses in the case filed by the police. They are Md. Iyas, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin from Marishbunia village of Teknaf.