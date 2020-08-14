Sinha murder case: RAB takes custody of 7 accused

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday took custody of seven accused from jail for interrogation in a murder case filed over the death of retired army official Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
A RAB vehicle went to the Cox's Bazar district jail around 10:00am on Friday and picked up the seven accused.
Four of the seven accused are policemen. They are constable Safanur Karim, constable Kamal Hossain, constable Abdullah Al Mamun and ASI Liton Mia. The other accused are three witnesses in the case filed by the police. They are Md. Iyas, Nurul Amin and Nazim Uddin from Marishbunia village of Teknaf.
Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate court granted remand for the seven accused in RAB custody for seven days for questioning.
District jail superintendent Mokammel Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Mokammel Hossain said the other three accused in the same case, Teknaf Model Police Station's suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in-charge inspector Liaquat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit, are in prison now.
RAB officials said they would be questioned soon after the interrogation of the seven accused was over.
Earlier, the court had ordered the interrogation of four policemen. After the interrogation, RAB asked for 10-days remand on Wednesday. The court granted the remand of the four policemen and three witnesses.
Earlier, the court had granted seven-day remand to three persons including OC Pradeep.
The probe committee has called for a public hearing to uncover the truth behind Sinha's murder. The public hearing will be held on 16 August at 10:00am at the office of Shamlapur Rohingya Camp in-charge in Teknaf.
Sinha Md Rashed Khan along with Shipra Debnath, Shahedul Islam Sifat and Tahsin Rifat Noor went to Cox's Bazar to film travel videos.
On 31 July night, Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post on his way back to the Nilima Resort in the Himchhari area of Cox's Bazar on Marine Drive in the Marishbunia hills of Teknaf. At that time, the police arrested Sifat who was with Sinha and sent him to jail. Shipra was later apprehended from the resort. Both are currently out on bail.