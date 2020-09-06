Sinha murder: Four policemen placed on fresh remand

Four suspended policemen have been taken on a second phase of four-day remand by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a case filed over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, reports UNB.

The four policemen are assistant sub-inspector Litan Miah and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion took them from the district jail around 11:00am for further questioning, said jail superintendent Md Mokammel Hossain.