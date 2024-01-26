14 arrested for ‘black marketing’ of train tickets at Dhaka rail stations

The arrestees allegedly confessed to their crimes in primary interrogation.

“Selim had been operating their activities at Kamalapur Railway Station while Uttam at Airport Railway Station for a long time. They used to block and subsequently collect the tickets of different trains from railway servers and booking counters with the help of corrupt employees. The gang members used to take 50 per cent of the ticket black marketing profit, the other 50 per cent was given to the corrupt railway employees,” Khandaker Al Moin said.

“If station masters or anyone concerned is found involved in the train ticket black marketing would be brought to justice,” the RAB official added.