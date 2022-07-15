Biswajit murder: Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura

Police on Friday arrested a fugitive convict who had been on the run since his conviction in the 2012 Biswajit Das murder case.

Alauddin, 35, who was sentenced to life in jail in the case in 2013, was nabbed from his parents-in-law’s house in the Mokamtola of Shibganj upazila in Bogura.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid in the area and arrested Alauddin in the short hours of Friday, said Bogura district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ali Haider Chowdhury.