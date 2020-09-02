Suspended DGHS staff Abzal placed on 14-day remand

A court on Wednesday placed Abzal Hossain, suspended staff of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on a 14-day police remand in two separate graft cases, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order allowing plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The anti-graft body in their petition, pleaded to place the accused on a 20-day remand in the two cases lodged over amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.
Earlier on 26 August, the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail in the two cases.
Scraping his plea, the court had sent him to jail.
ACC deputy director Md Toufikul Islam on 27 June, 2019, filed the two cases against Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam.
The ACC accused the couple of amassing illegal wealth of more than Taka 310 million. They were also accused of laundering abroad Taka 2.84 billion.