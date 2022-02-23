Suspended DIG Mizanur, ACC director Basir jailed in bribery case

Basir had allegedly taken Tk 4 million (40 lakhs) as bribe from the then DIG Mizanur to save him from a case filed by the ACC.

On 16 July 2019, ACC director Sheikh M Fanafilla filed a suit against the two as they were found to be involved with the scam in the investigation.

ACC filed the charge sheet against the two at the court on 19 January 2020.

Taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court framed charges against them on 18 March that year. Deposition in the case begins on 19 August 2020.