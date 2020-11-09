Suspended SI Akbar arrested in Sylhet

Police arrested suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan in connection with the custodial death of Raihan.

A team of Sylhet district police arrested him from Dona area along the border of Kanaighat in Sylhet on Monday.

District additional superintendent of police Lutfar Rahman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said Akbar was arrested while he was fleeing to India.

Akbar was in charge of Bandarbazar police line in Sylhet.

