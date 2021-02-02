Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a man for issuing 'no objection' over the bail of an accused who allegedly killed his child Sahel Ahmed Sohel last year, report UNB.



The bench of justice Jahangir Hossain and justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order after hearing the bail plea of the accused.



The officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station has been ordered to arrest the father Khashru Mia and file a case against him.