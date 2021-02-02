Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a man for issuing 'no objection' over the bail of an accused who allegedly killed his child Sahel Ahmed Sohel last year, report UNB.
The bench of justice Jahangir Hossain and justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order after hearing the bail plea of the accused.
The officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station has been ordered to arrest the father Khashru Mia and file a case against him.
Laweyer Al Amin stood for the accused while deputy attorney general Bashir Ullah and assistant attorney general Mizanur Rahman Khan represented the state. The child was killed on June 7 last year in Akakhazna village of Beanibazar after he witnessed the illicit affair of his aunt.
Later, the victim's father filed the case over the matter.